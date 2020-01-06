Not us, it was the Left Unity goons says ABVP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The members of Left Unity have been trying to disrupt the process of registration for the new session in Jawaharlal Nehru University and have forced a lockdown for the last two days across various centres of the University.

The member students of ABVP protested against their disruption of Internet today, after which they were attacked by the members of Left Unity. Many ABVP members were injured in this attack by the Left Unity, a note read.

Durgesh Kumar, President, ABVP JNU unit said "JNUSU and Left Student Organisations have been resorting to violence on a regular basis and have harmed the common students of the University. The attack on ABVP today shows the violent side of these organisations. Left cannot intimidate students through violence. We request the administration to take action to stop such violent acts."

Protests at AMU following JNU violence

Manish Jangid, Secretary, ABVP JNU unit said "The left hijacked the office of Communication and Information System on Saturday, disrupting the Internet facilities across JNU. This also disrupted the registration process and studies. When the security guards of the University tried to reason with them they were also beaten up by left goons," he also said.