'Not upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia': Kamal Nath amid cracks in Congress

By PTI

Bhopal, Feb 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday denied being angry with Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, who last week threatened to hit the streets against the state government over non- fulfillment of promises made in the poll manifesto.

"When I have never been angry with (former chief minister and BJP national vice president) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, how come I can be with Scindia," Nath told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about his party colleague.

While mentioning Chouhan, he was apparently referring to the frequent criticism of the state Congress government by the senior BJP leader.

At a public rally in Tikamgarh last Thursday, Scindia threatened that he would hit the streets if promises made in the Congress'' manifesto before the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls and demands of guest teachers in the state are not fulfilled.

Responding to it, Nath on Saturday said, "Toh woh utar jaaye (let him do so)."

Later on Sunday, Scindia reiterated he is a public servant and will hit the streets if promises made in the poll manifesto are not fulfilled, but also said there is a need to be patient with the Kamal Nath government as it has completed only a year.

Scindia was one of the front-runners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the Congress defeated the BJP in the Assembly polls held in December 2018.

The Congress, however, decided to go with senior leader Kamal Nath, leaving several in the Scindia camp unhappy.

Scindia later lost the Lok Sabha polls last year from home turf Guna.