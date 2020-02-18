  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Not upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia': Kamal Nath amid cracks in Congress

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Feb 18: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday denied being angry with Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, who last week threatened to hit the streets against the state government over non- fulfillment of promises made in the poll manifesto.

    "When I have never been angry with (former chief minister and BJP national vice president) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, how come I can be with Scindia," Nath told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about his party colleague.

    Not upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia: Kamal Nath amid cracks in Congress

    While mentioning Chouhan, he was apparently referring to the frequent criticism of the state Congress government by the senior BJP leader.

    NPR not to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Kamal Nath

    At a public rally in Tikamgarh last Thursday, Scindia threatened that he would hit the streets if promises made in the Congress'' manifesto before the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls and demands of guest teachers in the state are not fulfilled.

    Responding to it, Nath on Saturday said, "Toh woh utar jaaye (let him do so)."

    Later on Sunday, Scindia reiterated he is a public servant and will hit the streets if promises made in the poll manifesto are not fulfilled, but also said there is a need to be patient with the Kamal Nath government as it has completed only a year.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 18th, 2020

      Scindia was one of the front-runners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the Congress defeated the BJP in the Assembly polls held in December 2018.

      'Toh Utar Jayein': Kamal Nath on Jyotiraditya Scindia's threat to hit the streets

      The Congress, however, decided to go with senior leader Kamal Nath, leaving several in the Scindia camp unhappy.

      Scindia later lost the Lok Sabha polls last year from home turf Guna.

      More KAMAL NATH News

      Read more about:

      kamal nath jyotiraditya scindia congress madhya pradesh

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X