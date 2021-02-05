Not that I don’t regret, I do regret my lord, lone ISIS accused tells Bombay HC

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Bombay High Court has asked the National Investigation Agency about how long will the case against an accused in an Islamic State case will take. The lone ISIS accused facing trial in India has been lodged in prison for six years, while the minimum punishment for his offence is five years, the court said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the NIA against the trial court order that granted to the accused. On March 2020, the trial court granted bail to Areeb Majeed, but put the order on hold for the agency to agency to appeal in the higher court.

Majeed who has been arguing his own case told the High Court that that his trial has been moving at a snail's pace. The NIA keeps saying that the witnesses are not coming. I have admitted many documents to expedite the trial, but even then they are examining witnessing with regard to those documents.

How can they promise to expedite the trial, Majeed asked.

To Majeed's submissions, the prosecution said that the pandemic has delayed many trials. The trials have only started now and we will try to complete it as early as possible. From our side, there will be cooperation and we shall complete the trial as soon as possible, it was further submitted.

Majeed said that he has already spent six years in jail. I have suffered in the past six years. I have been kept away from the people I returned for. He also pointed how he himself had made contact to be brought back from Syria. From Syria to Turkey to Istanbul, I met officials at the Indian consulate who facilitated my stay and travel here. On November 28 2024, I was arrested at the Mumbai airport. They are saying that I was illegally trying to enter India as they do not want to admit their own role in my return, he also said.

I will not shy away from what wrong I have done, but I will not admit the allegation that they are making against me, Majeed also said.

When the court pointed out to Majeed that if he had utilised his time while he was 21, it would have been a matter of joy for his family and country, Majeed said, this is what I regret. It is not that I do regret my lord, he also said. The court has reserved the verdict for February 23.