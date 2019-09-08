  • search
    Not seen in 90 out of 100 days: Prakash Javadekar on Rahul Gandhi dig

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 08: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the fundamentals of the economy are strong and there is no "panic situation" in the country. He said sometimes a slowdown is a cyclical process, and such a patch will not hurt the country's progress rate.

    Prakash Javadekar
    Prakash Javadekar

    Responding to questions on the economy, slowdown and unemployment at a press conference to mark 100 days of the Modi government, he said, "World over, there is a slowdown which also impacts markets here and people's behaviour changes".

    "Therefore, we should not be worried too much. The government is responding with whatever actions are immediately necessary. This is a temporary phase and not a direction of a real slowdown," he said.

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 100 days after coming to power for a second term with a massive mandate.

    Rahul's comments on Kashmir situation gave Pak 'handle' to target India, says BJP; Cong clarifies

    The Information and Broadcasting Minister downplayed criticisms by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Sunday said there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the "ravaged economy".

    Gandhi had "congratulated" the Modi government on what he claimed was 100 days of "no development".

    "Those who are not to be seen in 90 out of 100 days, how can I react on their comment? Whether the government worked, the world has witnessed. The Prime Minister's Independence Day speech, his speech to the motion of thanks to the President's address in parliament, laws which have been passed, the way things have changed and decisions implemented... This speed, the Congress had never witnessed. Therefore, I don't have to say anything on their comment," Javadekar said.

    He said sometimes, slowdown is a cyclical process. "The fundamentals of the Indian economy are so strong and they are not being disturbed," the minister said.

    India last year received a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) more than China, Mr Javadekar said. "Our domestic economy is on a strong footing and many new industries (are coming up) because of the good governance model and the rules, which have been changed for foreign investment. We are expecting there will be more and more foreign investment, and more and more domestic demand," he said. "There is no panic situation in the country," the minister told reporters.

