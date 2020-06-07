  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 07: The Congress on Sunday said that 25 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi indicates the onset of community transmission and this was not the right time to unlock the city.

    The Delhi government has decided to open restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders from June 8.

    Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said it was shameful that the COVID positivity rate in Delhi was the highest in the country and its recovery rate the lowest. This is because Delhi hospitals are in bad shape, he said.

    "It is premature for the Delhi government to open restaurants, malls from June 8 till health infrastructure is improved," Maken said at a virtual press conference.

    He asked the Kejriwal government why government hospitals in Delhi were "refusing" admission to COVID patients, alleging that 72 per cent of COVID-dedicated beds in Delhi were lying vacant.

    Maken alleged that of the 38 government hospitals in Delhi, 33 were not treating COVID patients and were refusing admission.

    He said the Delhi government was busy only in "image-making and event management" and has made no plans or preparations to counter COVID-19.

