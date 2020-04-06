  • search
    Not right: Amit Shah has not been infected with coronavirus

    New Delhi, Apr 06: An image is being shared on the social media claiming that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has been infected with COVID-19.

    A television grab has been morphed and there is a caption that says that Shah has been infected with coronavirus. This is however not the first time that such a rumour is being spread.

    The Press Information Bureau has said, "a morphed image shared on the social media cited a prominent Hindi news channel claiming Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with COVID-19. The image is fake and aims to spread confusion. Please do not share it or forward it, PIB also said.

    It has been repeatedly clarified by the government that Shah has not contracted the virus. Shah was present in the previous Cabinet meeting. He was also present along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he interacted with the Chief Ministers last week. Shah has also been part of all high-level meetings of the Home Ministry over the past few weeks.

    amit shah infection social media coronavirus fake news buster

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
