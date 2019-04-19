Not retiring, will be by Rahul's side when he becomes PM, says Deve Gowda on future plans

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: Former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has said that he will not retire from active politics and that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of the country, he will be by his side.

Talking about his decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls, Deve Gowda in an interview with ANI said,"I announced three years back that I will not contest elections. There are circumstances now in which I have been forced to contest. There is nothing to hide. I have no ambition of anything but what I always said is that I am not going to retire from active politics," he said, adding "If Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, I will sit by his side. It is not necessary to become the prime minister."

Deve Gowda, son, grandson turn emotional; BJP dubs it 'drama'

Deve Gowda is contesting from Karnataka's Tumkur parliamentary constituency against G S Basvaraj of the BJP.

Commenting on his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement that there is a possibility that Deve Gowda might become the prime minister, he replied: "I am not bothered about this. My concern is (Narendra) Modi will come to Parliament. I have got the guts and conviction to tell it to the face of the PM. I have the courage. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister, I will sit by his side. It is not necessary to become the prime minister."

Speaking about his commitment to the Congress, Deve Gowda said: "Madam Sonia Gandhi has taken the decision to support Deve Gowda even though we are a small party. Now it is my responsibility to move forward with the Congress, though I do agree in some states there is no question of any coalition. But in Tamil Nadu, there is a coalition between Congress and DMK and with Sharad Pawar's party in Maharashtra."

Rahul's candidature in Wayanad sign of appeasement politics: PM Modi

Responding to accusations of saving the family rather than the party, the JD(S) chief said: "Several leaders who worked with me collectively, have left. Some people are in Congress, some in BJP. I was able to keep the party intact but suffered. I have not allowed my family members to become president of the party."