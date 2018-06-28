English
Not received request from Rahul Gandhi for Mansarovar Yatra: MEA

    Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson stated that the ministry has not received any formal request for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Congress accused the government of not allowing Rahul Gandhi to take the yatra.

    Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Courtesy: ANI news
    About US statement on reducing imports of oil from Iran, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, " The statement which has been made by the US state dept talks about reducing imports of oil from Iran to zero by November 4 and not about snapping ties. It should to noted that the statement was not India specific and it applies to all countries."

    "As far as we are concerned we will take all necessary steps including engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure our energy security," said Raveesh Kumar.

    So far the government has not received any extradition request in respect of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. He also said the Centre has sent messages to a group of countries requesting the help of that government in denying entry to Nirav Modi and to inform us if he is residing in that country.

    One the video surgical strike across LoC, Raveesh Kumar said, " As far as the video is concerned, we had made our position on surgical strike very clear even in 2016Our position on terrorism emanating out of Pakistan is very clear. Pakistan has to take steps to control terrorism which is coming out of its territory."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 18:13 [IST]
