  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not ours, it was Sonia’s idea says Gowda on Karnataka coalition

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, June 21: JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda said that the Karnataka coalition was the idea of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, not his party's.

    Reacting to views expressed by some Congress leaders that the alliance was hurting both the parties, he said, "I told them we didn't want this (coalition government), but (senior Congress leaders) G Parameshwara and KH Muniyappa approached us.

    JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda
    JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda

    (Mallikarjun) Kharge told me that he had been ordered to ensure that this happens."

    Deve Gowda said he had told Congress president Rahul Gandhi that he was hurt by the repeated public utterances of some Congress leaders about the coalition government in Karnataka.

    BJP still trying to topple my government, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

    "I told him that from day one I have been watching, I'm hurt very badly. This is the first time I am telling you. You take a decision. Please request all your Karnataka leaders (not to speak in public about the government)," he said.

    Asked about senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's reported remarks after meeting Gandhi on Wednesday that the coalition is not working well and that the party would have performed better if it had contested the elections on its own, Gowda said, "I don't want to react now; there is ample time."

    More HD DEVE GOWDA News

    Read more about:

    hd deve gowda sonia gandhi ghulam nabi azad karnataka

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 5:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue