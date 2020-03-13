Not only for older adults, coronavirus is dangerous for these underlying health conditions

New Delhi, Mar 13: After India reported its first COVID-19 fatality and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, what has become clear is how many of the patients dying from the virus have underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to catching it.

The 76 year old man from Kalbauragi who passed away & was a suspected COVID 19 patient and was Confirmed on Thursday. It is learnt that the patient had severe co-morbidities such as history of hypertension, diabetes , asthma and appendicitis.

Recently the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a list of medical conditions that increase the risk of severe manifestation of COVID-19. This list includes:

Blood disorders

Chronic kidney disease

Compromised immune system

Pregnancy (current or recent)

Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes)

Metabolic disorders

Heart disease

Lung disease

Neurological conditions

Meanwhile, the race to find a vaccine or a treatment continues. It should be noted that bit more than of half of all people with confirmed COVID-19 infections so far have already recovered, those who have died from it have mostly been older adults and those with underlying health conditions.