'Not one less,' Amit Shah's clarion call to win 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kanpur, Jan 30: BJP chief Amit Shah, in a booth level workers conference held in Kanpur, reiterated that the party is committed for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Also, he urged the workers to take pledge that BJP will bag 74 seats in place of current 73 seats. "Not one less," said Amit Shah.

The party chief urged the workers to PM Modi's leadership. He said, "Only a man like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can run this country without any compromise. This country can go ahead with 56 inch. In 10 days of Uri strike, the Army at the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took revenge with a surgical strike. BJP is committed for Ram temple in Ayodhya."

The BJP government has worked for all not for any one caste. The BJP is ending this caste system because caste based politics doesn't give benefits to those at lowest of the pyramid.

H went on to day that the Bua-Bhatija or BSP-SP rule has always been synonymous to crime and corruption. Now another alliance is in place. This one is of crime, corruption and caste. The forces which left Uttar Pradesh regressive and non-performing due to their caste based politics have come together. Two have joined hands and two others will also join. Let them come together, the BJP is well prepared at the booth level.