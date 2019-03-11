  • search
    Not now say SC on plea challenging 10 per cent quota for economically weak

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not in favour of passing an order at this stage to refer the issue of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections across all classes to a Constitution bench.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on March 28 and will consider whether the matter is required to be referred to a constitution bench.

    Also Read | SC appointed mediators to reach Ayodhya tomorrow by 11 am

    The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for the petitioner, to file a short note of the points which they have raised in their application.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
