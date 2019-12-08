Not new laws, but change in mindset needed to curb atrocities on women: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 08: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said bringing laws to curb atrocities against women was not the only solution as "political will" and "administrative skills" were required to end the social evil.

Referring to the recent incidents in Unnao and Hyderbad, Naidu said, "What has happened in the recent days is really shameful and a challenge to all of us and we all must take a vow to see this sort of discrimination and atrocities are stopped forthwith."

A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh''s Unnao district was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing. She succumbed to burn injuries on Friday night.

The incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad that sparked a national outrage.

Addressing the 16th convocation of the Symbiosis International University here, the vice president said bringing new laws was not the solution.

"We brought a Bill on Nirbhaya. What happened? Was the problem solved? I am not against any bill or new law, but what I always feel is political will and administrative skills to kill the social evil are needed and change in the mindset is the need of the hour and that we should go back to the roots and culture," he said.