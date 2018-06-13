Not much difference in views of Pranab Mukherjee and RSS: Ram Madhav

Days after Pranab Mukherjee sent ripples in the political circles by visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav said that views expressed by the former president were almost the same as those expressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, said that attempts to define India's nationhood on the basis of religion would "dilute our nationality." He added that "the soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance," in what some analysts and politicians saw as a strong message to the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"RSS has always been very open org. It extended invitation to former President & he attended their programs and conveyed his views to RSS members and leaders. Most of his views were similar to views expressed by RSS chief. We didn't see much difference in views of both leaders," Madhav told ANI.

Madhav further lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for saying that the BJP does not respect its senior leaders like LK Advani.

"We don't have to learn respecting seniors from Congress. We know how Sonia Gandhi treated Sitaram Kesri, their national President in mid 90s. We also know how Rahul Gandhi himself treated Manmohan Singh, when he was the PM, in a press conference," Madhav added.

The BJP on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi who had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted veteran leader LK Advani and said that the Congress president should first reflect upon how the grand old party treated former PM PV Narasimha Rao and former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Rahul, speaking in Mumbai yesterday, alleged that Modi insulted his "mentor" Advani despite Hinduism teaching how a "guru" was the most important person in an individual's life. The Congress leader said he was the first person to pay a visit to former prime minister Vajpayee after his hospitalisation in the national capital yesterday.

