    Not Kashmir, but XI briefed Modi about Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing

    New Delhi, Oct 13: During his meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Chinese President, Xi Jinping spoke about Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's visit to Beijing.

    There was no discussion on Kashmir and both leaders kept the contentious issue off the table, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said. He said that the Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed. Our position has been clear and this is India's internal matter, he also said. Xi however appraised Modi about Khan's visit to Beijing, he further added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    The discussions between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping focused a lot on terrorism and radicalisation.

    Top takeaways from Modi-Xi seaside summit

    Sources said that the Kashmir issues was not discussed. Both sides are aware that the relations had strained owing to China's stand on Kashmir.

    Prior to the meet, India had made it clear that it would keep discussions relating to Kashmir at a bare minimal. While during the long meetings between the two leaders a host of issues were discussed, Kashmir was kept off the table. It may have been spoken about, but it was not exactly a discussion.

    Sources had earlier said that India's position that Kashmir is an internal issue would not change.

    On Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that its position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
