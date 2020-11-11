YouTube
    Not just in Bihar, BJP put up a stellar show in the by-polls as well

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Apart from putting up a stellar performance in Bihar, the BJP has done exceeding well in the by-elections that were held in various states.

    The highlight was Madhya Pradesh where the party won 19 of the 28 seats as opposed to the 9 bagged by the Congress. This was important as this number would have determined whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government would have survived or not.

    Another highlight was Telangana, where the BJP won the Dubbaka seat after beating the ruling TRS.

    How woman power in Bihar helped NDA win the elections

    Let us take a look at the by-poll results of 11 states:

    Chhattisgarh: Congress-1

    Gujarat: BJP-8

    Haryana: Congress-1

    Jharkhand: Congress-1, JMM-1

    Karnataka: BJP-2

    Madhya Pradesh: BJP-19, Congress-9

    Manipur: BJP-4, Independent-1

    Nagaland: Independent-1, NDPP-1

    Odisha: BJD-2

    Telangana: BJP-1

    Uttar Pradesh: BJP-6, SP-1

    X