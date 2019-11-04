Not joining RCEP: BJP lauds ‘PM's strong leadership', slams Congress for bowing to ‘global pressure'

New Delhi, Nov 04: BJP leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'strong leadership and unflinching resolve' after India decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

MEA's Secretary (East), Vijay Thakur Singh, said India conveyed its decision at the summit not to join RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) Agreement. This reflects both our assessments of current global situation and of the fairness and balance of the agreement.

"India's decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM's strong leadership and unflinching resolve to ensure national interest in all circumstances. It shall ensure support to our farmers, MSMEs, dairy and manufacturing sector, pharmaceutical, steel and chemical industries," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"India didn't bow down to global pressure&give away its economic interests,unlike previous Congress-led governments which opened Indian market through weak FTAs. PM Narendra Modi Ji has again shown his commitment to safeguard interests of the poor," BJP working president JP Nadda said.

In his speech at the RCEP Summit, Modi said that a lot of things, including global economic and trade scenarios, had changed during seven years of RCEP negotiations that can't be overlooked.

"The present form of the RCEP Agreement does not fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles of RCEP," the PM said, adding that India's farmers, traders, professionals and industries have stakes in such decisions.

[India's decision not to join RCEP taken in national interest]

India's stand was a mixture of "pragmatism, the urge to safeguard interests of poor and effort to give an advantage to India's service sector while not shying away from opening up to global competition across sectors."

The negotiations were first launched at the 2012 ASEAN Summit in Cambodia, but had sputtered along since then as India'a cautious stance since then to protect domestic interests had been the major hurdle. It is not clear whether the RCEP agreement would move forward without India.