Not joined any party as of now says former Bihar DGP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too, Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar's DGP who took voluntary retirement said.

The additional charge of Bihar DGP has been given to DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal.

Bihar DGP Pandey takes VRS, likely to contest from Buxar

Reports had said that Pandey is likely to contest the forthcoming Bihar elections from Buxar.

Pandey had recently made remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was critical of the Mumbai Police and also sparked a controversy when he said that Rhea Chakraborty did not have the stature to comment on the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar.

Pandey had in 2014 applied for VRS in 2014. However, he was not given a ticket from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, following which he withdrew his application.