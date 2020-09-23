YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not joined any party as of now says former Bihar DGP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too, Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar's DGP who took voluntary retirement said.

    Not joined any party as of now says former Bihar DGP
    Gupteshwar Pandey

    The additional charge of Bihar DGP has been given to DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal.

    Bihar DGP Pandey takes VRS, likely to contest from Buxar

    Reports had said that Pandey is likely to contest the forthcoming Bihar elections from Buxar.

    Pandey had recently made remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was critical of the Mumbai Police and also sparked a controversy when he said that Rhea Chakraborty did not have the stature to comment on the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar.

      Only Sushant took drugs, Rhea claims in latest plea | Oneindia News

      Pandey had in 2014 applied for VRS in 2014. However, he was not given a ticket from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, following which he withdrew his application.

      More BIHAR News

      Read more about:

      bihar

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X