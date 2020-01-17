Not interested in politics, fighting only for my daughter: Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi, Jan 17: Nirbhaya's mother on Friday denied reports of her entry into politics, saying that she has "no connection" with any party and that she hasn't spoken to anyone about this.

"I have not spoken to anyone in Congress. I don't know how is it being reported?" she told reporters outside the court.

"I have no interest in politics. I am just standing in support of my daughter and will fight for other daughters. I am only fighting for justice for my daughter and want the execution of all the four convicts," she said.

Her 23-year-old daughter, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.