Not inclined to govern a state using President's Rule, but situation mandates it: Amit Shah

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday explained to the Rajya Sabha the reasons behind the government seeking an extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Centre has no inclination to run the state by means of President's Rule, but, the Home Minister, said 'situation in the state is such that.

"By god's grace, we have governments in 16 states. We do not need to resort to President's Rule to rule a state, we are in power in many states. We do not need President's Rule, we do not think that way. But, try to understand the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Shah told Rajya Sabha members.

"We want development in Kashmir. We want development to reach every section of the society there. Our government has worked to empower people of Kashmir economically," the Home Minister said.

Shah said simultaneous elections were not possible as the number of contestants would be more and security would be a problem.

"We by no means want to keep prolonging President's Rule. The election should be held there whenever situation is conducive," he said

He assured that the Assembly elections will be held when the Election Commission decides to conduct in the state.