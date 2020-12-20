Maharashtra CM, Governor not to accompany PM Modi during his SII visit in Pune

Not in favour of night curfew, masks mandatory for next six months: Uddhav Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in the state and wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state as the coronavirus situation is under control, though not completely.

Addressing an array of issues including Covid-19, metro car shed project, the chief minister said experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or lockdown.

The chief minister said experts were in favour of imposing night curfew or another lockdown, but he did not want to impose such restrictions as the coronavirus situation in the state was under control, though not completely.

"Prevention is better than cure," Thackeray said. "Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least."

Have not given up Hindutva: Uddhav Thackeray announces temple fund

Uddhav said he was open for resolution of the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land issue through dialogue.

Addressing people of Maharashtra through a live web cast, Thackeray lamented that the central government moved court against the state over the issue.

"We have all documents to prove that the land belongs to the state government. If there is a controversy over the ownership of land, the issue can be resolved through dialogue," Thackeray said.

Should the land be allowed to go because of ownership issues and should it be given to builders? he asked.

Maharashtra logged 3,940 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 18,92,707. The toll rose to 48,648 with 74 fresh fatalities.