Not in BJP's founding principle to regard political opponents as 'anti-national': LK Advani

New Delhi, Apr 4: Asserting that the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression, veteran BJP leader LK Advani, in a blog post two days before the party founding day, seemed to send a stern message to the current leadership of the saffron party. Advani wrote that BJP has never regarded those who disagree with the party politically as "enemies", but only as adversaries.

Advani profoundly thanked people of Gandhinagar in Gujarat for electing him as their MP for six Lok Sabha terms. "Their love and support has always overwhelmed me," he wrote.

At a time when the issue of national security has taken a centre stage in Lok Sabha elections campaign, Advani wrote that in BJP's conception of Indian nationalism, the party has never regarded those who disagree with them politically as "anti-national".

"The essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our "enemies", but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as "anti-national". The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," the blog post read.

"Defense of democracy and democratic traditions, both within the Party and in the larger national setting,has been the proud hallmark of the BJP. Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media. Electoral reforms, with special focus on transparency in political and electoral funding, which is so essential for a corruption-free polity, has been another priority for our Party," Advani further wrote.

