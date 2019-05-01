Not hate crime, says Sushma Swaraj after 4 members of Sikh family were murdered in US's Cincinnati

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed the death of four members of a Sikh family at an apartment complex in US's Cincinnati. The minister said that while one was an Indian national on a visit to US, the others were "persons of Indian origin".

Sushma Swaraj said, "Indian Ambassador in the United States has informed me about the killing of four persons in Cincinnati on Sunday evening. One of them was an Indian national on a visit to the US while others were persons of Indian origin."

"The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this," she tweeted.

Three women and a man were found dead at an apartment complex in Ohio's Cincinnati city where multiple gunshots were fired, police said Monday. No suspect has been identified. Police also said that they don't believe any of the victims to be the shooter.