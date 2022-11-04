Not farmers, we're responsible for stubble burning in Punjab, says Kejriwal

Woman burns daughter from second marriage to prove loyalty to third husband

New Delhi, Nov 04: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took full responsibility for the increased number of farm fires in Punjab, which is creating a havoc in Delhi's air quality. The air quality of Delhi continued to remain in the severe category for the second consecutive day.

"We take full responsibility for increasing farm fires in Punjab," said Kejriwal and added that that it's only been 6 months since AAP formed government in Punjab.

"We have taken steps to control it. Stubble burning will come down by next year," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said during a press conference on Friday with party colleague and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by his side.

The party in a tweet said, "No solution from Blame-Game Politics - Stubble is burning in Punjab, farmers are not responsible, we are responsible. We got only 6 months time-took a lot of steps, some were successful."

It also added, "I hope that with continuous efforts, the incidents of stubble burning will be greatly reduced by next year."

Kejriwal said, "The Centre has come up with a joint action plan to tackle air pollution. It's not a time for blame game or finger-pointing."

"The Kejriwal government is not solely responsible for the worsening air quality," he said at a press conference today with party colleague and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by his side.

Punjab CM Mann said that stubble burning is increasing because farm produce is also at record highs. The Punjab Chief Minister added that his government is looking at diversifying from paddy next year as long as farmers get Minimum Support Prices, and suggested alternatives like bajra, poplars, and vegetables.

In the press conference, the Delhi CM also announced that schools in the national capital will be closed for primary classes from tomorrow.

He also said that the "odd-even" policy was being considered and would be implemented if necessary. Outdoor sports activities for students from class 5 onwards will also be closed.

Delhi-National Capital Region has been reeling under severe air pollution. Delhi's air quality on Friday continued to remain in the severe category with Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunging to 472. The AQI was recorded 408 on Thursday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 12:36 [IST]