Not even lip sympathy: Jaitley slams Imran Khan over Pulwama

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 20: Rejecting Imran Khan's statement seeking evidence of the country's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators themselves have admitted to the crime, what evidence does Pakistan still need.

"Actionable intelligence can provide limited information. Here the perpetrators themselves have admitted to the crime and there is a confession. And they are located in the country of which Imran Khan is prime minister. Two persons liquidated in Pulwama are Pakistani nationals. What do you need intelligence and note for?"

Referring to the intelligence and evidence given by India on the Mumbai terror attack of 2008, Jaitley said "we know the fate."

Jaitley said, "There has been universal condemnation of the gruesome act of terror in Pulwama. Global community has endorsed India's stand in a major way."

Speaking about Imran Khan's televised address on Tuesday, "Three hints are obvious there is not even a pretext of condemnation of the incident. Let alone sympathy for the bereaved families not even a lip of sympathy for them. A very shallow logic was given that provide actionable intelligence, as if the origin of the crime is not known."

Days after the terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad that left 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force dead, Imran Khan released a video statement on Tuesday, denying the country's involvement.

Khan also said Pakistan would retaliate if India attacked. "All this 'attack Pakistan' talk is all keeping elections in mind. But if at all these are serious, please make note of one thing clearly - Pakistan will not think of retaliating, it will retaliate," he said.

Responding to the comment, Jaitley, "Our security forces are extremely confident of dealing with the situation. The masterminds have been liquidated and our security forces will continue to keep the vigil. The global community has endorsed India's stand in a major way."