Not even 1% possibility of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress chief: Moily

Bengaluru, June 28: Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday said there is not even one percent possibility of Rahul Gandhi continuing as party president. On Gandhi reiterating that there was no going back on his decision to resign from the post, the veteran leader said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would decide on the matter.

"Anything can happen," the former Union minister, who held portfolios like Law and Justice, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs during the Congress-led UPA regime, quipped.

"Today, I don't... (think there) may be even one per cent (possibility) of his (Gandhi's) coming back. CWC will definitely meet before they consider any other name. Unless his resignation is accepted by CWC, speculations and his assertions will go on," he told PTI.

Moily, a former Karnataka chief minister, refused to comment on the appeal of some Congress leaders to Gandhi to let his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take over the reins.

"I would like to wait for the CWC to take appropriate next step," he said.

Moily had last week said the Congress needs a "major surgery" in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll debacle.