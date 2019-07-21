Not elected to clean your toilets: BJP's Sadhvi Pragya

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 21: At a time the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing the 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' as one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world, a newly elected member from the party said that she was not elected a parliamentarian to "clean toilets and drains" in the state.

A video of the BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur making this comment was posted by news agency ANI.

"We have not been elected to get your drains cleaned. Even we have not been elected to get your toilets cleaned. But we will remain fully honest towards fulfilling the responsibilities for which we have been elected," Thakur can be heard saying in the video.

Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had stoked a controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha election when she claimed that Hemant Karkare had died in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack due to her curse for "torturing" her in custody.

The firebrand BJP MP also said that she was "proud" of her involvement in the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Pragya called Godse a ''patriot'', inviting flak from many politicians and people.

PM Modi had said that he won't be able to forgive those who make such statements against Mahatma Gandhi.