  • search

Not due to S-400 deal, but due to 'scheduling issue': US envoy on Trump declining R-Day invite

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 1: Putting speculations to rest that President Donald Trump may have rejected India's invite for Republic Day parade due to the S-400 missile deal, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday said it was "purely a scheduling issue."

    US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster

    US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster

    Trump has declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day on January 26.

    Also Read |Trump declines Republic Day invite; White House cites schedule constraints

    Donald Trump

    Donald Trump

    Asked if Trump declining India's invitation had something to do with India signing a deal with Russia on S-400 missile defence systems, Juster, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, said, "No, that is a purely scheduling issue."

    Republic Day parade

    Republic Day parade

    Earlier this week, a White House spokesperson, when asked about Trump's decision, had said, "President Trump was honoured by Prime Minister Modi's invitation to him to be the chief guest of India's Republic Day on January 26, 2019, but is unable to participate due to scheduling constraints."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Trump for a visit to India during their talks in Washington in June, 2017. Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. In 2015, the then US president Barack Obama had attended it as the chief guest, which was his second visit to India as the American president.

    Also Read |Donald Trump invited to be chief guest at 2019 Republic Day parade

    On whether India will get a waiver from the US on Chabahar amid sanctions on Iran, Juster said, "These are matters that our two governments are discussing and we are working together on that."

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    republic day donald trump

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue