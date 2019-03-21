Not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party: Salman Khan

Mumbai, Mar 21: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday dismissed reports of him contesting Lok Sabha election 2019. He said he wouldn't even campaign for any political party.

Salman took to his Twitter page and stated that he is not contesting elections nor campaign for any political party. Khan tweeted, "Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party.."

As per the recent reports in PTI, Madhya Pradesh Congress has been trying to rope in Salman Khan to campaign for them in Indore. Pankaj Chaturvedi, MP's Congress spokesperson even stated that they are certain about Salman giving a nod to the campaign.

He stated to PTI, "Our leaders have already talked to Salman Khan to campaign for us in Indore. We are almost certain the actor will campaign for us."

Meanwhile Bollywood actor Salman Khan has replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet urging him to inspire the youth to vote, after a week.

Salman quote tweeted PM Modi's tweet and wrote, "We are a democracy and it is every Indian's right to vote. I urge every eligible Indian to exercise your right and participate in making the Government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged many Bollywood celebrities to create awareness about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ask their fans to vote. Modi tweeted, "Voting is not only a right but it's also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan. It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country."