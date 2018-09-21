Not competitors, pests are the biggest problem for IKEA in India: Here's why

Hyderabad, Sep 21: Not competitors, the biggest challenge IKEA has faced so far in India are pests. In another embarrassment for Swedish firm IKEA in India, a customer has said that he found a insect in a chocolate cake that he ordered at the store.

This is the second time such an instance was reported at the Hyderabad store.

Kishore took to twitter to complain that he had found an insect in the cake he bought for his daughter at the food counter in the IKEA outlet. In the video, an insect can be seen crawling over the chocolate cake.

"I found an insect inside the chocolate cake which came out while my daughter was eating the cake at Ikea store today in Hyderabad," he said in his tweet.

IKEA regrets the incident

According to a statement, IKEA regrets the latest episode. A spokesperson said, "In our Hyderabad restaurant when a customer was eating a chocolate cake which he bought, a fly was seen on the cake which eventually flew away. We regret this and apologize to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We are taking steps to avoid such occurrences. However, no samples were collected or inspection carried out by GHMC on the said incident. Further, IKEA has not been issued any notice or fined by the corporation."

Worm found in biryani at Ikea Hyderabad

Earlier this month, a customer found a caterpillar in vegetable biryani served at Ikea store in Hyderabad. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) fined the store management for Rs 11,500 as per norms and got the biryani consignment kept in quarantine.

"At Ikea, we have the strictest guidelines when it comes to food safety and quality as customers' health and safety are something we care about deeply," Ikea had said in statement.

Veg biryani temporarily banned at Ikea store



The global home and furnishings retailer has decided to stop the sale of its vegetarian biryani and samosas.

In a statement, Ikea said that it takes its food safety and quality very seriously. "Ikea India has voluntarily stopped sales of two of its most appreciated products - vegetarian biryani and samosa," a statement said.