Not clinging to power, only wish to 'expose' BJP: Kumaraswamy ahead of trust vote

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 21: Ahead of trust vote, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called the BJP's efforts to destabilise his government as 'a new benchmark in the country for immoral politics'. He also appealed the rebel MLAs to return and "expose" the BJP during the debate in the House, but they ruled out attending the session.

"It is a matter of immense pain and disgust that the BJP has not only taken Karnataka's political scenario to a new low, but also set a new benchmark in the country for immoral politics. The BJP has made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from ruling coalition forcefully. The TV footages have clearly shown BJP leaders and functionaries accompanying our MLAs to Mumbai in special aircrafts," he said.

"The BJP has been demanding that I must resign immediately and has even got the Raj Bhavan to set deadlines for putting the confidence motion into vote.

I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power. My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution," he said in the statement.

He also urged all the MLAs to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity.

At this juncture, I would like to appeal to such MLAs who have gone away from us to please attend the legislature session and narrate how the BJP took them away forcefully. I request them to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged democratic edifice and destroyed its sanctity, he said.

"I also want to tell such MLAs that let there be no hesitation. Let us sit together and discuss all the issues including your problems, if any, and arrive at a solution to save this democratically elected government from the evil forces which are trying to shake the very foundation of democracy by misusing their political influence," he further said.

"Let us strive together to save democracy and protect the spirit of Country's Constitution from these evil forces who are willing to destroy any democratic and constitutionally established institutions for the sake of power, he concludes.

Kumaraswamy and the Congress had moved the Supreme Court on Friday, accusing the Governor of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order, which they said,caused hindrance in issuing whip to the legislators.