    Not Chirag, Ram Vilas Paswan is LJP’s choice for ministerial berth

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday passed a resolution, recommending its president Ram Vilas Paswan's name as the party's representative in the Modi government.

    LJP leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that the party's parliamentary board unanimously passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting attended by all its six MPs and other senior office bearers.

    Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan

    He also played down reports that Ram Vilas Paswan, who is a Cabinet minister in the outgoing government, had pushed for his name in the new Council of Ministers, saying it was more out of fatherly feelings.

    Chirag is son of Ram Vilas Paswan.

    'Could not even get Leader of Opposition chair': Ram Vilas Paswan mocks Congress' defeat

    Narendra Modi will be sworn as prime minister for a second term on May 30.

    Chirag Paswan said it was Modi's prerogative to decide who will be the ministers in his government, but the LJP would like to be represented by Ram Vilas Paswan in the new government.

    ram vilas paswan lok janshakti party bjp modi government

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
