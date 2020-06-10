  • search
    Not ceded, will not cede an inch of land to the Chinese says Kishan Reddy

    New Delhi, June 10: Minister of State for Home, Kishan Reddy said that the government has not ceded an inch of territory to China.

    He said that India has not and will not cede an inch of land to the Chinese. The retort came in the wake of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi seeking to know if the Chinese had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

    Kishan Reddy

    One morning Congress shahzada woke up in the night thinking India was still under his great grandfather. Pt. Nehru had on September 10 1959 admitted in Parliament that a road was built in Ladakh many laters and he was unaware. This Narendra Modi government had not and will not cede an inch, Reddy also said.

    Expect resolution with China in a month’s time: Sources

    In a tweet, Reddy attached a copy of the 1959 debate in the Rajya Sabha where Nehru, who was also the external affairs minister presented a white paper on the different perception along the China border.

    Nehru had said that the government had discovered a year ago (1958) that a road had been built across Yechong in north east corner of Ladakh and he did not know where it was. It is a relevant question, but the fact is that it is an uninhibited area, 17,000 feet high. It is a territory where not even a blade of grass grows. It adjoins Sinkiang. We sent a small party, practically of explorers, numbering 8 to 10 to find out the facts. One of groups of this party was apprehended by the Chinese government and there was correspondence on this. The men belonging to the group were released later, Nehru had also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
