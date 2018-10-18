Not called for campaigning as it may effect Hindu votes: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi, Oct 17: After Digvijay Singh gave a weird reason for not campaigning, another senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has now said that him campaigning may effect votes.

Addressing the alumni of Aligarh Muslim University at an event in Lucknow, Azad said, "Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman and Nicobar to Lakshadweep. Around 95% of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just 5% were Muslim brothers."

"But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20%. This means that there is something wrong. Aaj darta hai aadmi bulane se, ki iska voter pe kya asar hoga (They are afraid of calling me lest it affects votes)," an Indian Express report quoted Azad as saying.

Digvijay Singh had earlier said that the Congress would lose votes if he gives speeches and campaigns.

In a video of Digvijay Singh that has surfaced, he can be heard as teloling the party workers, "Be united and work for whichever candidate the party chooses, even if he's your enemy. I avoid public appearances and making speeches because it harms the party."

Earlier this month, Mayawati had lashed out at Digvijay Singh and accused him of sabotaging the possible Congress-BSP alliance. Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28, 2018. The results will be announced on December 11.