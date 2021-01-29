Not bullet injuries, tractor rally death due to head injuries says autopsy

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 29: The postmortem report of the 24 year old Navreet Singh who died during the farmer protests in Delhi on January 26 shows that head injuries and not bullet injuries led to his death.

    The body was cremated at his native village in Rampur on Wednesday. Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that the family was present during the postmortem. If he had a bullet injury, it would have come out in the report. The postmortem was videographer and was conducted by a panel of two doctors and was monitored by a district Chief Medical Officer.

    The postmortem said the cause of death is shock and hemorrhage as a result of ante mortem head injury.

    The report said that Singh suffered six injuries and had lacerations near his eyebrow, near his mouth, over the right ear and on his right thigh. The autopsy report mentions that he had a swelling over the top of his skull on the left ear and had a contusion on the right side of his chest.

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 16:18 [IST]
