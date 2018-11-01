  • search

Not 'Bird Dropping', its Congress's values that are dropping: BJP hits back

    New Delhi, Nov 1: The BJP on Thursday (November 1) strongly hit back at the Congress over a tweet by grand old party's social media head Divya Spandana in which she posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at the foot of Statue of Unity and wrote "Bird Dropping". The BJP wrote on its Official Twitter handle that it was not 'Bird Dropping', but "the values of the Congress that are dropping".

    Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has posted a pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing at the feet of recently inaugurated Sardar Patel's statue and wrote "Is that bird dropping?".

    PM Modi at Statue of Unitys (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)
    PM Modi at Statue of Unity's (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)

    In the pic, PM Modi can be seen standing near the foot of Statue of Unity and has extended one arm to touch it. PM Modi looks miniscule as compared to the statue's foot in the background. It is not clear what Ramya means and in what context she wrote "Bird Dropping". Is she referring to PM Modi looking like a tiny dot at the statue's feet to "Bird Dropping" ? Well, one can only guess.

    Divya is known for posting controversial tweets deriding PM Modi. She had earlier posted a tweet which had a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word 'chor' (thief) on the forehead of his wax statue.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
