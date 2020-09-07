Never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh, says China; 5 'abducted' youths still traceless

New Delhi, Sep 07: China on Monday claimed that it is "not aware" of any communication specific to the case of five Indians "being abducted" from the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and China.

China has never recognised the "so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh', which is China's south Tibet region", Global Times, a Chinese state-run media publication, quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying in response to a question about the missing Indians.

"We have no details to release yet about question on Indian Army sending a message to PLA about the five missing Indians in the region," he added, denying knowledge of the abduction.

Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had

gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military, a senior official said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Nacho area of the district, their families said.

Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed police, PTI news agency reported.

"I have sent the officer-in-charge of the Nacho police station to the area to verify the facts and directed him to report immediately. However, the report will be available only by Sunday morning," Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar said.

Congress leader Ninong Ering on Saturday morning also tweeted that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had reportedly abducted five people from the Subasiri district.

"SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA)," Ering tweeted.

The alleged 'abductions' MLA's come at a time when tensions have flared up again in eastern Ladakh after China's unsuccessful attempt to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.