'Not asking for votes for well being of my future generations': Modi's bitter jibe at Congress

By
    Jaipur, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday continued his attack on the Congress and the alleged dynasty politics practiced by the party. Modi, in a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, said he is seeking votes for developemnt and not for " well being of future generations".

    PM Modi

    In a bid to connect with the voters, Modi said he was like them and not born "with a silver spoon"

    "I have lived my life the way you have. Neither you nor I was born with a silver spoon. Your parents have never ruled nor have mine..I am asking you for votes based on my work, I'm asking you to vote for development. I am not seeking votes for my family or the well being of my future generations," Modi said in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

    Hitting out at the Congress, he said those whose four generations have had no connection with the public cannot understand the pain of the common people.

    "Our only mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', inspired by social reformist Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar," the prime minister said.

    Modi yet again tried to highlight Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ignorance on matters peertaining to common man and said, "Kuch log aise hain jinko maloom nahi hai ki chane ka paudha hota hai ya ped, jo moong aur masoor mein farak nahi samajhte vo aaj desh ko kisaani sikhane ke liye ghoom rahe hain (Some people do not know whether Chana (brown chickpeas) grows on trees or plants. Such people give sermons on farming)".

    Modi on Monday said 'naamdaar' does not even know what an election manifesto is. PM Modi often refers Rahul Gandhi as 'naamdaar' which in Hindi means famous or rich. Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress and its party president Rahul Gandhi for dragging his mother and father into an election debate, and said that while Congress leaders are hurling abuses at him, the party's "naamdaar" (dynast) is supporting them.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 14:34 [IST]
