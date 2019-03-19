Not Akhilesh but uncle Shivpal Yadav to challenge nephew Akshay in Firozabad

Lucknow, Mar 19: Samajwadi Party rebel and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief, Shivpal Yadav will contest against his nephew Akshay Yadav in the Lok Sabha elections.

The current MP from Firozabad is Akshay Yadav, son of Shivpal's estranged brother Ram Gopal Yadav, SP's Principal General Secretary.

Akshay Yadav is the sitting MP from the seat, which has been won five times by the SP since 1999. The Congress, which won the by-election from Firozabad in 2009 after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat, has decided to not contest from here this time around.

Announcing the formation of the PDA, Shivpal said, "We have decided to contest all Lok Sabha seats in UP except one (which will be contested by his brother and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav)."

Shivpal also announced its alliance with Peace Party and a faction of Apna Dal for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have entered into an alliance with Peace Party. We were ready for an alliance with secular parties to defeat the BJP but some parties gave priority to their personal interests," Shivpal told reporters a press conference here.

"The BJP government in the state is the worst ever which cheated farmers, youths, minorities and backwards," he added.

"It's unfortunate that due to self interest of SP, BSP and Congress an alliance could not be formed against BJP. These parties have weakened the fight (against the BJP) and are doing politics instead of fighting for the common man," he added.

Shivpal Yadav's party PSPL has fielded six Muslim and six Yadav candidates for the Lok Sabha Polls as it looks to cut the SP-BSP alliance votes.