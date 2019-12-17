Not a trial court says SC on plea to order CBI-NIA probe into CAB protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: the Supreme Court has said that it cannot assume the jurisdiction of a trial court for whatever violence is happening all over the country. The situations may be different, facts may be different, Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde observed.

The observations came in the wake of advocate, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a CBI-NIA probe into violence that erupted in the aftermath of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being passed. We are not a trial court and cannot assume that jurisdiction, the CJI said.

The Supreme Court would today hear a petition relating to the alleged atrocities by the Delhi Police during the protest. On Monday, the court had blamed the students for taking law and order into their hands during the protests on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that the court will not be bullied into hearing the petition alleging police atrocities.

States have no power to refuse implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The SC cannot be held ransom when public property is being destroyed. Just because they are students, they cannot take law into their own hands. Justice Bobde also said that the courts cannot do much. It is a law and order problem and the police have to deal with it, he also said.

The CJI further blamed the students and sad that if they want to take to the streets, they can, but then they should not approach the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that they would determine the rights, but not in the atmosphere of riots. Let all of this stop and then we take suo motu cognisance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations, Justice Bobde also said.