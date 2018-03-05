Not a single woman elected to Nagaland assembly: Report

There are just 2 MLAs with a criminal background in the newly elected Nagaland assembly. Out of the 60 MLAs analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 2(3%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 59 MLAs analysed during Nagaland Assembly elections in 2013, 1 (2%) MLA had declared criminal cases against himself.

2 (3%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to Criminal breach of trust, Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent etc. Out of 59 MLAs analysed during Nagaland Assembly elections in 2013, 1 (2%) MLA had declared serious criminal cases against himself.

1 (6%) out of 17 MLAs from NDPP and 1 (8%) out of 12 MLAs from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

1 (6%) out of 17 MLAs from NDPP and 1 (8%) out of 12 MLAs from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 60 newly appointed MLAs, 45 are crorepatis. In 2013, there were 36 crorepati MLAs.

20 (74%) out of 27 MLAs from NPF, 13 (77%) out of 17 MLAs from NDPP, 9 (75%) out of 12 MLAs from BJP and 1 MLA each from JD(U)

and NPP and Independent have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Nagaland 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 5.16 crores, In 2013, the average assets MLAs analyzed was Rs 3.18 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 27 NPF MLAs analysed is Rs 4.41 crores, 17 NDPP MLAs have average assets of Rs 7.52 crores, 12 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 3.68 crores and 2 NPP MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 1.37 crores.

The number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 36. Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 3.10 crores

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 5.07 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.97 crores i.e. by 64%.

Other details:

Age details of MLAs: 8(13%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years while 32 (53%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

There are 19(32%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 1 MLA has declared his age above 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 60 MLAs, there is not even a single woman MLA in the Nagaland 2018 Assembly Elections.

