    Not a single bullet fired, situation normal barring "couple of minor" incidents: Govt

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 12: The authorities on Monday rejected reports claiming violence and casualities in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that "not a single bullet has been fired by the security agencies".

    Security forces have been deployed in large numbers after the Centre revoked Artcle 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. The government also decided to reorganise the state by declaring Jammu and Kashmir a union territory, and Ladakh a separate union territory. The situation in the Valley has been tense since the decision was taken.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    Today, Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir were peaceful, but the usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley where normal life has been paralysed following heavy security deployment since August 5. Some reports had claimed that the security forces had to resort to firing to control violence.

    "There have been some reports in the media about firing by security agencies and deaths, the police carried out a detailed briefing and I would like to reiterate and categorically deny that any firing incident has happened in Jammu and Kashmir," reports quoted Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal as saying.

    [Eid al-Adha prayers peaceful in Kashmir]

    "I reiterate that not a single bullet has been fired by the security agencies nor has there been any casualty," he added.

    Security forces have been put on high alert across the Kashmir Valley preempting possible protests against the scraping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories

    IGO Kashmir, SP Pani, said situation in the valley was normal barring a few stray incidents,

    "We just had a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which was handled very professionally. In these incidents, there is only a couple of injury reported and otherwise situation in the entire valley is normal," he said.

    [Situation normal in J&K: Govt; Sec-144 relaxed for 6 hrs for Eid]

    The Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir today were peaceful, but the usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley where normal life has been paralysed following heavy security deployment since August 5.

    The clampdown in Kashmir was imposed on August 5, hours before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 19:09 [IST]
