Not a Jain, I am a ‘Hindu Vaishnav’, says Amit Shah

Refuting the claims made by Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah that Amit Shah is a Jain, the BJP's national president said that he is a Hindu Vaishnav.

Shah, while speaking to reporters after a rally to mark the BJP's 38th foundation day here, also said, "I maintain that the Karnataka government's move to give Lingayats a separate religion status is a move to divide the Hindus."

"The UPA government had rejected the recommendation (to give Lingayats the status of a minority group) in 2013. The present decision has only been taken to stop Yeddyurappa from becoming the CM. This is an election gimmick," Shah said.

When asked about the Karnataka chief minister's comment last month that Shah is a Jain, the BJP chief said, "I am not a Jain, but a Hindu Vaishnav." Responding to Shah's barb that Siddaramaiah is not an 'AHINDA' (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leader but 'AHINDU' (non-Hindu) leader, the Karnataka chief minister had said last month in Mysuru that Shah should first clarify whether he himself is "AHINDU or not".

"Amit Shah is a Jain. He needs to clarify first whether he is AHINDU. Jain is a separate religion. How can he talk about me like that," Siddaramaiah had said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

