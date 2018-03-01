Not a Hindustan leaver, Karti tells court in apparent dig at Nirav Modi

I am not a Hindustan leaver, Karti Chidambaram told the CBI court in an apparent dig at Nirav Modi. During the hearing on his remand application filed by the CBI, Karti through his advocate said that he is not a Hindustan leaver, but a Hindustan returner.

Karti was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in connection with the INX Media case.

Also Read | CBI explains how Karti Chidambaram used influence in favour of INX Media

He said that his arrest was malafide in nature and he had travelled abroad with the permission of the Madras High Court. He further said that he was being targeted because he is the son of a politician.

The CBI has misrepresented the facts of my visits abroad. I went abroad with the permission of the court and I have not got any summons since my return, he said.

Also Read | The INX Media case explained in 6 points

I have duly cooperated with the CBI and Enforcement Directorate and have been subjected to 22 hours of questioning, he further added. The reward for my compliance is arrest and this is the most draconian in a person's liberty, he also contended. Is this arrest undertaken to show their bosses, he further said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.