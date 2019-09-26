Not a day more than till October 18 to conclude arguments, SC tells parties in Ayodhya case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Supreme Court has said that it would not grant a day more than till October 18 for parties to complete arguments in the Ayodhya case.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that the arguments in cross appeals by Hindu and Muslim parties seeking ownership of the 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya has to be completed by October 18.

Further, the Bench said that even if the arguments are completed on October 18 it would be miraculous to take out a judgment in 4 weeks. The CJI retires on November 17 and if the verdict is not delivered before that, then the entire case would have to be reheard by a new Bench.

Further, the Bench fixed a time schedule for the completion of arguments for both the Hindu and Muslim parties. Most arguments should be completed by October 4 after which the Supreme Court has Dussehra holiday and will re-open on October 14. This could mean that the court would have another five days until October 18 to hear the arguments and complete it.