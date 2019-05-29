Not 50, only 6 councillors and 1 MLA joined BJP: TMC does fact check

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 29: A day after mass exodus of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, the party has issued a clarification saying only one suspended MLA joined the saffron party, while the others were from Congress and CPI(M).

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, the official handle of the Mamata Banerjee-led party claimed that one among the defectors was a suspended Trinamool MLA while all others were from Congress and CPI(M). The party called it a 'fact-check' a day after one of the Trinamool leader had called them 'rats who abandon a ship sensing danger'.

Setback for Mamata as Mukul Roy's son, 2 Bengal MLAs, 50 councillors join BJP

Reportedly, three West Bengal MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 50 municipal councillors, most of them from the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP on Tuesday.