  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not 50, only 6 councillors and 1 MLA joined BJP: TMC does fact check

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 29: A day after mass exodus of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, the party has issued a clarification saying only one suspended MLA joined the saffron party, while the others were from Congress and CPI(M).

    Not 50, only 6 councillors and 1 MLA joined BJP: TMC does fact check
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, the official handle of the Mamata Banerjee-led party claimed that one among the defectors was a suspended Trinamool MLA while all others were from Congress and CPI(M). The party called it a 'fact-check' a day after one of the Trinamool leader had called them 'rats who abandon a ship sensing danger'.

    Setback for Mamata as Mukul Roy's son, 2 Bengal MLAs, 50 councillors join BJP

    Reportedly, three West Bengal MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 50 municipal councillors, most of them from the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress bjp mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue