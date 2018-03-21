Not 284.75, but 350.65 tmcft is Karnataka’s share of Cauvery water: Find out how

In its final verdict, the Supreme Court had ordered Karnataka to provide Tamil Nadu 177.25 tmcft of water. The Cauvery water share of Karnataka has increased by 14.75 per cent keeping in view the drinking water problems in Bengaluru.

As a result of this as per the award, Karnataka was entitled to 284.75 tmcft of water. As per the verdict Karnataka has to part with 177.25 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu and 21 tmcft to Kerala.

While that remains Karnataka's obligation, in reality, the state gets more water. Apart from the 284.75 tmcft it is entitled to, Karnataka also 26.9 tmcft through regeneration and the surplus water of 39 tmcft.

This additional water will be diverted to Mekedatu and Shivansamudra and can be used for the hydel projects. The Cauvery verdict is silent on the regenerated and surplus water and hence it is presumed that the share goes to Karnataka. Moreover, there is no bar on diverting the water to Shivansamudra and Mekedatu as a result of which it could be used for the hydel project.

